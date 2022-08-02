Contact Troubleshooters
Police investigating after patrol car struck by vehicle in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.(WLBT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Calls came in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Queen Ave., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed the officer had pulled over another driver and had his emergency lights on. As the traffic stop concluded, the officer’s patrol car was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by Louisville EMS, Ellis confirmed. Police said the officer also had minor injuries but refused treatment.

No other details were provided. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

