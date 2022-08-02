Ronald McDonald House raffling Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for charity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon lovers have a chance at winning a flight of rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon with proceeds going to a good cause.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling off five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle as a flight beginning on Aug. 1.

Tickets will be sold for $100, with all proceeds going to benefit families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Louisville while their child undergoes medical care.

“These five coveted bottles offered as a group directly support sick children and their families,” Marc Abrams, a well-known bourbon expert based in Louisville said in a release.

The flight includes one bottle each of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2020); Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2021); Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2021); Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, lot b (2019); Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2020).

The Pappy Van Winkle raffle has raised a total of $825,000 for the organization since 2019.

A winner will be announced on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.