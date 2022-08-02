Contact Troubleshooters
Ronald McDonald House raffling Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for charity

Ronald McDonald House Charities raffling off Pappy Van Winkle flight
Ronald McDonald House Charities raffling off Pappy Van Winkle flight(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon lovers have a chance at winning a flight of rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon with proceeds going to a good cause.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling off five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle as a flight beginning on Aug. 1.

Tickets will be sold for $100, with all proceeds going to benefit families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Louisville while their child undergoes medical care.

“These five coveted bottles offered as a group directly support sick children and their families,” Marc Abrams, a well-known bourbon expert based in Louisville said in a release.

The flight includes one bottle each of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2020); Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2021); Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2021); Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, lot b (2019); Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2020).

The Pappy Van Winkle raffle has raised a total of $825,000 for the organization since 2019.

A winner will be announced on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

