Salvation Army sends volunteers to Eastern Ky. for flood relief efforts

The Salvation Army Louisville branch deployed its Emergency Disaster Service vehicle on Monday...
The Salvation Army Louisville branch deployed its Emergency Disaster Service vehicle on Monday along with volunteers to help with relief efforts.(Salvation Army)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army Louisville branch deployed its Emergency Disaster Service vehicle on Monday along with volunteers to help with relief efforts.

The mobile canteen unit will serve meals, snacks and beverages to those in need in Eastern Kentucky. It will also provide emotional and spiritual care to the flood survivors and the first responders.

The unit will be accompanied by two trained volunteers, who will stay for around two weeks before another volunteer team is rotated in.

”When people have lost everything, and they see The Salvation Army and get a hot cooked meal and water and a prayer, or new clothing, it really gives them hope and immediately lets them know they are not alone,” Kelly Hutchinson, Director of Development of The Salvation Army Louisville said. “The Salvation Army’s gonna be there for the long term.”

The Salvation Army said it has supplied over 500 people with clean up kits, meals and water. Teams will continue to serve in the area as long as services are needed, the organization said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

