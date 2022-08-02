Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In hosts Eastern Kentucky flood relief fundraiser

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In showing throwback films throughout June
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In(tcw-wave)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange, Ky. is hosting a flood relief fundraiser Wednesday where all proceeds will be donated to support Eastern Kentucky communities.

Aug. 3 is one of the drive-in’s Retro Wednesday nights and guests can enjoy a showing of The Goonies followed by Harry and the Hendersons, according to a media release.

Admission is $10 per carload. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the first movie will begin at 9:30 p.m. All admission and concession profits will go to charity.

The drive-in will also accept donations of cleaning supplies, hygiene products and non-perishable foods, the release said.

All donations will be delivered to Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 5.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
Mosker Winston, 43, of Louisville.
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Quiet, but hot over the next 24 hours

Latest News

Dominic Tilford, 35, is charged with domestic violence assault, intimidating a participant in...
Louisville man arrested on domestic violence charges after alleged physical assault to ex-girlfriend
After a state Court of Appeals ruling Monday resuming the state ban on most abortions, doors...
On again, off again abortion access in Kentucky have patients looking elsewhere
Louisville-area residents looking for a job will be able to take part in an all-day hiring...
UofL Health hosts all-day hiring event Wednesday
Street flooding in Grayson, Ky
Watching Out for You: Safe ways to donate to flood victims