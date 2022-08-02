Sauerbeck Family Drive-In hosts Eastern Kentucky flood relief fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange, Ky. is hosting a flood relief fundraiser Wednesday where all proceeds will be donated to support Eastern Kentucky communities.

Aug. 3 is one of the drive-in’s Retro Wednesday nights and guests can enjoy a showing of The Goonies followed by Harry and the Hendersons, according to a media release.

Admission is $10 per carload. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the first movie will begin at 9:30 p.m. All admission and concession profits will go to charity.

The drive-in will also accept donations of cleaning supplies, hygiene products and non-perishable foods, the release said.

All donations will be delivered to Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 5.

