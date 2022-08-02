Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect charged in multiple business robberies

Shelby Danielle Khaler, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the armed robberies of three...
Shelby Danielle Khaler, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the armed robberies of three businesses and the theft of cash from a fourth.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman who they believe was the person that robbed several business, including a bank, during a one month period.

Shelby Danielle Khaler, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody on August 1. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Arrest reports state Khaler was the person behind the armed robberies of the Papa John’s at 6902 Southside Drive in June 26, Trippy’s Smoke Shop at 8209 Shelbyville Road on July 1, and the Chase Bank at 3901 7th Street on July 25. In each of the robberies, the reports say a gun was used.

The fourth crime happened July 28 at the Baymont by Wyndham at 6115 Signature Drive, but no gun was used. The arrest report says Khaler reached over the counter and took cash from the drawer.

Khaler is charged with three counts of robbery along with one count each of theft by unlawful taking, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and receiving stolen property.

LMPD detectives said Khaler had a 9mm handgun on her when she was arrested and the motorcycle she used to leave the bank robbery scene had been reported stolen.

Bond for Khaler is set at $100,000 cash. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in the LMDC courtroom.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
Mosker Winston, 43, of Louisville.
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Quiet, but hot over the next 24 hours

Latest News

Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the...
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville
A long-running Louisville lifestyle magazine announced it will be ending publication at the end...
The Voice-Tribune lifestyle magazine ending in August
University of Louisville - Health celebrated 15 years of providing care in South Louisville.
UofL Health celebrates 15th year anniversary providing care in Southwest Louisville
Ronald McDonald House Charities raffling off Pappy Van Winkle flight
Ronald McDonald House raffling Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for charity