Suspect charged in multiple business robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman who they believe was the person that robbed several business, including a bank, during a one month period.

Shelby Danielle Khaler, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody on August 1. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Arrest reports state Khaler was the person behind the armed robberies of the Papa John’s at 6902 Southside Drive in June 26, Trippy’s Smoke Shop at 8209 Shelbyville Road on July 1, and the Chase Bank at 3901 7th Street on July 25. In each of the robberies, the reports say a gun was used.

The fourth crime happened July 28 at the Baymont by Wyndham at 6115 Signature Drive, but no gun was used. The arrest report says Khaler reached over the counter and took cash from the drawer.

Khaler is charged with three counts of robbery along with one count each of theft by unlawful taking, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and receiving stolen property.

LMPD detectives said Khaler had a 9mm handgun on her when she was arrested and the motorcycle she used to leave the bank robbery scene had been reported stolen.

Bond for Khaler is set at $100,000 cash. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in the LMDC courtroom.

