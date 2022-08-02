Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health celebrates 15th year anniversary providing care in Southwest Louisville

University of Louisville - Health celebrated 15 years of providing care in South Louisville.
University of Louisville - Health celebrated 15 years of providing care in South Louisville.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville - Health celebrated 15 years of providing care in South Louisville.

The 52,000-square-foot facility located at 9700 Stonestreet Road celebrated its anniversary on Monday.

Since 2007, UofL Health has been caring for and linking patients in Shivley, Valley Station, PRP and surrounding neighborhoods providing 24/7 emergency services, medical imaging and diagnostic services, and outpatient rehab services.

“Our patients and this community are critical contributors to the success of Medical Center Southwest,” John Walsh, CEO of UofL Health - Jewish Hospital said. “It’s a partnership. 15 years ago, when another health system left southwest Louisville, this part of our community was left without convenient access to health care, including emergency care. But we listened, we committed, and we invested. Improving access to care is core commitment for UofL Health and I am particularly proud of the dedicated team that serves our southwest patients.”

In addition to South Louisville, the medical center serves patients from Medically Underserved Areas of Bullitt and Meade counties.

“I am proud we were able to preserve emergency and outpatient services at this location, and I am excited about the future” Tina Vandergriff, RN, Director of Operations at Medical Center Southwest said. “Everyone deserves access to quality health care services close to home, including southwest Louisville. I’m glad that our organization’s leadership thought this was a priority 15 years ago and is still a priority today.”

