UofL Health hosts all-day hiring event Wednesday

Louisville-area residents looking for a job will be able to take part in an all-day hiring event for UofL Health.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-area residents looking for a job will be able to take part in an all-day hiring event for UofL Health.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the UofL Conference Center ShelbyHurst Campus at 450 North Whittington Pkwy, according to a release.

Guests will be able to learn more about available careers in nursing, pharmacy, lab tech and imaging among others.

More than 12,000 team members work with UofL Health, according to a release, with its fully integrated regional academic health system operating six hospitals, four medical centers and more than 700 medical providers.

UofL Health said it offers a low-cost medical plan, growth opportunities, parental leave and 401(k) options for employees, among other benefits.

For more information on UofL Health career openings, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

