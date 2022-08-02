UofL Health hosts all-day hiring event Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-area residents looking for a job will be able to take part in an all-day hiring event for UofL Health.
The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the UofL Conference Center ShelbyHurst Campus at 450 North Whittington Pkwy, according to a release.
Guests will be able to learn more about available careers in nursing, pharmacy, lab tech and imaging among others.
More than 12,000 team members work with UofL Health, according to a release, with its fully integrated regional academic health system operating six hospitals, four medical centers and more than 700 medical providers.
UofL Health said it offers a low-cost medical plan, growth opportunities, parental leave and 401(k) options for employees, among other benefits.
For more information on UofL Health career openings, click or tap here.
