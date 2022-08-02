Contact Troubleshooters
The Voice-Tribune lifestyle magazine ending in August

A long-running Louisville lifestyle magazine announced it will be ending publication at the end of August.(The Voice-Tribune)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-running Louisville lifestyle magazine announced it will be ending publication at the end of August.

The Voice-Tribune announced on its Facebook page the August issue would be the magazine’s last, according to publisher Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey.

Humphrey said while efforts were made to continue sustaining the magazine, price increases and decreased revenue meant the magazine would no longer be able to be published without “continued and increased personal subsidies.”

“It has been my honor and privilege to publish and deliver The Voice-Tribune to our beautiful community monthly,” Humphrey said. “Every member of our team brings incredible talent to the production of each issue and for that I am forever grateful.”

A farewell celebration for the magazine has been planned at the Yew Dell Gardens on Aug. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

