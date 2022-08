LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The incredible and heartbreaking images coming from Eastern Kentucky are pushing many of us to try and give, any way we can, to help flood victims.

Consumers are asked to double check to make sure it’s a charitable organization they can trust.

Watch the full report above.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.