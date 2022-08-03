24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bacon lovers will soon be able to satisfy their cravings 24/7 at a new restaurant set to open in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the new restaurant, dubbed Bacon Nation, will open this fall at the D Las Vegas in downtown. The eatery says it’s the first 24/7 bacon-themed restaurant in the city.

The hotel says Bacon Nation will feature 14 variations of house-cured bacon with flavors ranging from lemon pepper to brown sugar, teriyaki, Cajun, jalapeno, buffalo, salt and vinegar, applewood bourbon, truffle and chocolate-dipped.

Developed with Chef Josh Green, who is known for his work at local eateries Skinny Fats and Greens & Proteins, the menu will range from sandwiches where weaved bacon will take the place of bread; bacon “flights,” where guests can sample a variety of flavors; and over-the-top boozy milkshakes, the restaurant says.

An official opening date for Bacon Nation will be announced in the coming weeks.

