ACLU, Planned Parenthood file appeal to Ky. Supreme Court to block abortion bans

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood have filed an appeal to the Ky. Supreme Court to block two abortion bans set in motion following Monday’s ruling by the Court of Appeals.

The appeal was filed Tuesday on behalf of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville and Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky, stating the recent ruling violates women’s rights to privacy, bodily autonomy and self-determination.

On Monday, abortion bans were effectively reinstated in the commonwealth after the Court of Appeals sided with Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron for an emergency relief injunction.

The ruling states the commonwealth’s trigger law ban and six-week ban would go into effect while a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on the ban’s constitutionality proceeded in court.

Appeals Court Judge Larry Thompson said in Monday’s ruling that any abortions performed within the interim period “cannot be undone.”

In the ACLU’s appeal to the Ky. Supreme Court, the group states bans would cause harm to the two clinics offering women’s healthcare and the patients seeking it.

The appeal states the bans would force women to remain pregnant and give birth against their will, which could cause irreversible harm to certain women.

ACLU also claims while some Kentuckians have the ability to travel out of state to receive abortions, some may not have the ability, and temporary gaps in abortion access could cause harm to Kentuckians.

The groups argue the Court of Appeals “abused its discretion” in granting the emergency injunction relief due to urging enforcement of a statute, claiming the enforcement of laws is uncertain based off significant doubt in the constitutionality of laws at hand.

Cameron issued a statement on Tuesday on his continuing defense for Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act.

“The values of the Commonwealth are clear when it comes to the unborn,” Cameron said. “We stand for life, and the Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law reflect this commitment. The Court of Appeals decision yesterday ensures that these important laws remain in effect, and I will continue to advocate for our shared values by defending these laws.

Planned Parenthood announced Monday it would continue helping women get the care they need, including helping patients find abortion access outside the state.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

