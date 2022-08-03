Cards Talk About New Mental Approach at Media Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Scott Satterfield took the podium for Media Day at the University of Louisville it was hard for him to contain his excitement for the start of a new season. “For us as coaches we’re looking forward to actually doing some X’s and O’s, and some things on the field tomorrow in practice, and I think that part is going to be fun for us,” said Satterfield.

Also fun for the coaching staff is having star quarterback Malik Cunningham back for one more year.

Cunningham is coming off an incredible season last year, but has kind of flown under the radar this preseason. “If you’re one of the better ones in the ACC, you are going to be one of the better ones in the country, because those are guys getting mentioned for top quarterbacks throughout the whole country. Not just the ACC,” Satterfield said. “I mean, I can’t speak on that. That’s (media’s) job to do that. I mean, I just go out there and play. Play my best for my teammates, for this city, for my family,” commented Cunningham.

There are a lot of new things at UofL. New coaches. New players, and a new way of learning about the game and each other. The Cards have have taken a new approach mentally through different classes, focusing on each other mentally. For the staff and players this new approach has been cathartic. “Just focused on a lot of different things mentally, and then we got to really connect as a football team,” said Satterfield.

One of the focuses that was popular with the players is what they called learning their why. “Get with a partner and tell them what’s your why. Why are you doing what you’re doing?” explained Satterfield.

“Just learning my teammates whys really, really, really pushes me to be out of my comfort zone,” said senior tight end Marshon Ford.

Satterfield and his staff believe a team with a close bond could have Cardinal Stadium rocking come September.

