Career night for Lund propels Racing Louisville FC to 1-1 draw with OL Reign

Louisville, KY - Under attack from Tuesday’s opening minute, Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Katie Lund delivered a sparkling performance between the posts en route to a 1-1 draw with OL Reign at Lynn Family Stadium.

Lund tallied 12 saves — tying the NWSL’s single-game regular season record — multiple times needing to turn away the visitors twice in the same attacking sequence.

It was a case of bend but don’t break for the hosts, who have now gone nine games without a win. But a point earned Tuesday could feel like a victory after OL Reign nearly scored in the game’s opening seconds, then converted the ensuing corner kick in the second minute.

“We played against a really good team,” said coach Kim Björkegren. “So even if we had the chances to score in the end we can’t cry over one point today. (Lund) had a really great game, and I’m also happy for her because she had mistakes in the previous game... It was a little bit of payback time, and she is a great goalkeeper, so I’m proud of her.”

Following Jess Fishlock’s early strike, Racing forward Kirsten Davis pulled a shot from distance to equalize a minute into first half stoppage time. But it also went down as Louisville’s only shot on target on the night.

Lund, however, handled things from there.

The third-year pro, who won Racing’s No. 1 job toward the end of last season, has held the role throughout 2022, playing every minute of the campaign to lead the NWSL with 63 saves on the year. Some of her best work was done Tuesday, when her double save prevent an OL Reign goal in the opening minute.

On the other side of the halftime whistle, Lund thwarted another OL Reign chance when she knocked down a screaming shot through traffic, then dove to smother the rebounding try.

“I want to do whatever I can for this team and I know how hard this team works,” Lund said. “I want to say it comes naturally, but it was just a good night. I was feeling it, and I’m proud of the team for fighting, for blocking shots and taking away a lot of channels that they almost could have had in addition to the ones that I saved.”

OL Reign controlled 60% of of possession while firing 25 total shots — 20 of them from inside the box. According to Stats Perform, the guests numbered eight “big chances” and 2.11 expected goals.

Despite that domination, Racing had an opportunity to win it late. Jess McDonald led an 89th-minute breakaway, but when trying to dribble around the opposing keeper she found herself too deep to shoot. Her pass back to Rebecca Holloway led to an attempt well high.

Earlier, Davis’ goal marked the first in the NWSL regular season for the rookie out of Texas Tech.

“The last thing I remember is just dribbling towards the goal and shooting,” she said. “It I honestly it was such a surreal moment that all I remember just celebrating after the shot, but more importantly, we wanted to win the game. So that’s the disappointing part, but it was fun to get my first goal.”

Racing took a point away from its second game of three over a week, with the reigning NWSL champion Washington Spirit visiting Lynn Family Stadium on Friday night. Overall, congested scheduling throughout August will see the squad play seven games in 30 days.

The club advanced to ninth on the NWSL table with a 2-6-6 record, seven points out of a playoff position with eight games to play.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign

Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Weather: 79 degrees, partly cloudy

Player of the Match: Katie Lund

Attendance: 5,107 (and 157 dogs on Pups at the Pitch night)

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (1, 0, 1)

OL Reign (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Racing Louisville FC:

45′+1 Kirsten Davis

OL Reign:

2′ Jess Fishlock (Megan Rapinoe)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 1 – Katie Lund, 11 Emily Fox (46′ 10 — Nadia Nadim), 44 — Satara Murray, 4 — Gemma Bonner, 15 — Julia Lester, 6 — Jaelin Howell (65′ 8 — Freja Olofsson), 7 — Savannah DeMelo, 27 — Alex Chidiac (65′ 13 — Emina Ekic), 2 — Lauren Milliet (78′ 30 — Zaneta Wine), 14 — Jess McDonald, 22 — Kirsten Davis

Subs not used: 24 — Jordyn Bloomer, 25 — Rebecca Holloway, 17 — Nealy Martin, 12 — Taylor Malham, 21 — Parker Goins

Head Coach: Kim Björkegren

OL Reign: 91 — Phallon Tullis-Joyce, 3 — Lauren Barnes, 17 — Samantha Hiatt, 4 — Alana Cook, 11 — Sofia Huerta, 5 — Quinn (75′ 33 Oliva Van der Jagt), 26 — Kim Little, 10 — Jess Fishlock, 16 — Rose Lavelle (90′ 24 — Veronica Latsko), 9 — Jordyn Huitema (75′ 7 — Ally Watt), 15 — Megan Rapinoe (75′ 77 — Tobin Heath)

Subs not used: 30 — Claudia Dickey, 2 — Nikki Stanton, 19 — Sinclaire Miramontez, 21 — Phoebe McClernon, 23 — Tziarra King

Head Coach: Laura Harvey

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / OL Reign

Shots: 6 / 25

Shots on Goal: 1 / 11

Possession: 39.2% / 60.8%

Fouls: 16 / 11

Offside: 2 / 1

Corner Kicks: 2 / 9

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

35′ Emily Fox (yellow)

61′ Kirsten Davis (yellow)

OL Reign:

55′ Jordyn Huitema (yellow)

90′+2 Tobin Heath (yellow)

Referee: Laura Rodriguez

