Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Courtney Crider and her 6-year-old daughter thought their trip to Walmart was just run of the mill.

It was, until the moment they ran into singer Chris Stapleton. Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping with flood relief efforts. He was inside the Prestonsburg Walmart purchasing supplies for families in need.

Courtney Crider tells WYMT that it was a surprise encounter that was incredibly meaningful. Crider’s daughter, Etta, has autism and sometimes, the only thing that calms her down when overstimulated is Stapleton’s music.

Crider took Etta to meet Stapleton and explained to him what he music meant to her and it didn’t take long for Etta to recognize the man she loved to sing.

“So at first, Etta was really all about his beard and his face, because she is a sensory seeker. But, after I told her that it was him. again, it was like it clicked and she got superstar struck,” Crider told WYMT. “She was giddy and laughing.”

The special moment melted social media’s heart and has been widely shared.

Crider hopes that one day he’ll sing just for Etta.

“It was so so special. Etta has a handful of things she really loves: her family and Chris Stapleton are both on the list,” said Crider.

