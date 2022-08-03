Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Daycare director charged with felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old

Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.
Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A daycare director in Mississippi was charged with felony child abuse after a father accused her of abusing his 2-year-old daughter.

Flowood police arrested Jenetta Morgan, 58, on July 27. Morgan is the director of Circle of Friends Learning Center, state inspection records confirm.

The father of a 2-year-old told police Morgan physically assaulted the toddler, causing bruises and scratches on her face.

Morgan’s bond was set at $100,000 and she has since been released.

WLBT reached out to the daycare facility but an employee declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the...
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
6-year-old recovering in ICU after being run over by bulldozer
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski killed Wednesday in crash, her office says