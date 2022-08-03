Days of Our Lives moves exclusively to Peacock in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the sands of the hourglass will be moving to a new home.

NBC confirmed on Wednesday that the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” will be moving exclusively to the Peacock streaming service starting Sept. 12.

According to the network, “Days’” move from NBC to Peacock was to “better reflect how viewers are watching the show.”

“Days of Our Lives” was previously available on Peacock the day after it aired on NBC.

Starting Sept. 12, the program will air exclusively on Peacock with new episodes premiering weekdays.

NBC plans to replace “Days of Our Lives” with an hour-long live daily newscast titled “NBC News Daily,” which will air on WAVE and NBC in “Days’” current timeslot at 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Peacock is currently available on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, smart phones and tablets.

