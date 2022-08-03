Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hottest afternoon of the week ahead

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT INDEX: Will climb into the 100-105° for a few hours this afternoon
  • THUNDERSTORMS RETURN: Spotty early Thursday but increase in coverage Thursday PM into Friday
  • WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hot afternoon ahead with highs into the 90s but the heat index will push up to as high as 105° for a couple of hours. Only an isolated chance at a thunderstorm.

More clouds eventually roll in overnight, however, most of the evening features mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows tonight remain in the 70s.

Expect a mix of clouds for the first part of the day with a brief shower possible. Once we heat up into the afternoon, thunderstorm coverage looks to increase with localized heavy downpours and lots of lightning.

Thunderstorms will ease in coverage Thursday evening, only to ramp back up again overnight toward sunrise. Again, locally heavy downpours are possible.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Most Read

Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the...
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville
Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 3, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/2
Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons and his search and rescue K9 Callie were deployed to Hazard, Ky....
Kentucky Air National Guardsman, K9 duo help search and rescue efforts in eastern Ky.
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/1