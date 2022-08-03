FORECAST: Hottest afternoon of the week ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT INDEX: Will climb into the 100-105° for a few hours this afternoon

THUNDERSTORMS RETURN: Spotty early Thursday but increase in coverage Thursday PM into Friday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hot afternoon ahead with highs into the 90s but the heat index will push up to as high as 105° for a couple of hours. Only an isolated chance at a thunderstorm.

More clouds eventually roll in overnight, however, most of the evening features mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows tonight remain in the 70s.

Expect a mix of clouds for the first part of the day with a brief shower possible. Once we heat up into the afternoon, thunderstorm coverage looks to increase with localized heavy downpours and lots of lightning.

Thunderstorms will ease in coverage Thursday evening, only to ramp back up again overnight toward sunrise. Again, locally heavy downpours are possible.

