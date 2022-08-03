FORECAST: Rain and storms return for the end of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Quiet, but muggy overnight

Storms develop Thursday afternoon, additional storms & heavy rain early Friday

Summery weekend with afternoon scattered storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Humid night ahead with an isolated downpour/thunderstorm possible with most areas remaining dry.

Expect a mix of sun/clouds early Thursday, but it won’t take much heating to get thunderstorms to fire by lunch into the afternoon. Some could be gusty with very heavy downpours and intense lightning.

Early evening thunderstorms will fade with a mainly dry evening forecast expected. However, more thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight into sunrise Friday. Some could lead to very heavy rain and brief flash flooding.

Friday looks to start off cloudy with a few leftover downpours. Expect a lull on the radar for a few hours before the heating of the day leads to more thunderstorms in the afternoon. The amount of heating will be key on how the afternoon coverage.

The weekend looks a little more tame as the storm chances will be confined mainly to the afternoons, a hallmark of summertime weather around here. Highs will be close to 90 degrees both days.

Rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rain potential return early next week.

