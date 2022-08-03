Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rain and storms return for the end of the week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Quiet, but muggy overnight
  • Storms develop Thursday afternoon, additional storms & heavy rain early Friday
  • Summery weekend with afternoon scattered storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Humid night ahead with an isolated downpour/thunderstorm possible with most areas remaining dry.

Expect a mix of sun/clouds early Thursday, but it won’t take much heating to get thunderstorms to fire by lunch into the afternoon. Some could be gusty with very heavy downpours and intense lightning.

Early evening thunderstorms will fade with a mainly dry evening forecast expected. However, more thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight into sunrise Friday. Some could lead to very heavy rain and brief flash flooding.

Friday looks to start off cloudy with a few leftover downpours. Expect a lull on the radar for a few hours before the heating of the day leads to more thunderstorms in the afternoon. The amount of heating will be key on how the afternoon coverage.

The weekend looks a little more tame as the storm chances will be confined mainly to the afternoons, a hallmark of summertime weather around here. Highs will be close to 90 degrees both days.

Rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rain potential return early next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the...
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/2
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 3, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/2
Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons and his search and rescue K9 Callie were deployed to Hazard, Ky....
Kentucky Air National Guardsman, K9 duo help search and rescue efforts in eastern Ky.