FORECAST: Sunny, hot, humid day ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

TODAY: Very humid with the heat index nearing 105°

RAIN CHANCES: Return today and last through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a sunny, hot, and humid summer day. Highs climb into the 90s as the heat index jumps to near 105°.

More clouds eventually roll in overnight, however, most of the evening features mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows tonight remain in the 70s.

Partly sunny skies are expected on Thursday as a front approaches the region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. Clouds look to limit highs to the 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread Thursday night as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue through Friday. Rain chances decrease for the weekend but the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms remain. Additional rain is possible as another system approaches to start next week.

