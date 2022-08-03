Goode Weather Blog 8/2

Hot afternoon and I think most know that so I will skip to the next setup that involves thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will approach from the northwest tonight...but should weaken. We’ll keep a small shower chance just in case.

THURSDAY:

We will heat up after a cloud start, sun breaks will get us ready for storms to pop fairly quick....roughly around lunch or so. Some could be locally heavy/gusty.

Another cold front drops in (wavenews)

They will fade out in the evening, but an overnight jet could allow for more to develop.

FRIDAY:

We’ll start off with spotty t-storms and lots of clouds. But just like Thursday, as soon as we try to heat up...t-storms will pop.

Scattered t-storms Friday into the weekend, mainly in the afternoons (wavenews)

This trend should continue into the weekend but with less and less coverage of t-storms in time.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A cold front will settle into the area in an E/W fashion. That could set the stage for repeated rounds of heavy rain/thunderstorms.

Another cold front drops in (wavenews)

RAIN TOTALS:

Potential grand total (EURO MODEL) by the end of next week (wavenews)

Early totals are coming in for a grand total of 1-3″ but these could go up.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.