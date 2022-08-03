Goode Weather Blog 8/2
Hot afternoon and I think most know that so I will skip to the next setup that involves thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms will approach from the northwest tonight...but should weaken. We’ll keep a small shower chance just in case.
THURSDAY:
We will heat up after a cloud start, sun breaks will get us ready for storms to pop fairly quick....roughly around lunch or so. Some could be locally heavy/gusty.
They will fade out in the evening, but an overnight jet could allow for more to develop.
FRIDAY:
We’ll start off with spotty t-storms and lots of clouds. But just like Thursday, as soon as we try to heat up...t-storms will pop.
This trend should continue into the weekend but with less and less coverage of t-storms in time.
EARLY NEXT WEEK:
A cold front will settle into the area in an E/W fashion. That could set the stage for repeated rounds of heavy rain/thunderstorms.
RAIN TOTALS:
Early totals are coming in for a grand total of 1-3″ but these could go up.
