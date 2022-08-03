LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all appear to be non-serious. Detectives are working to locate where the shooting originally occurred.

The second shooting was reported just before 10 p.m., where an adult man was found shot in the McDonald’s parking lot in the 1200 block of West Broadway.

Ruoff confirmed the man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

