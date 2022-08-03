Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman accused of injuring mother, 8-year-old in crash while high on meth

Amber Washington, 31.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Middletown Police Department arrested a woman who they said seriously injured a mother and her son while driving high on meth.

On July 1 around 7:15 p.m., 31-year-old Amber Washington is accused of running a red light at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue.

Washington crashed into another car driven by a mother and her 8-year-old in the passenger seat.

The woman and her son were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital.

As a result of the crash, the mother suffered a broken jaw, three brain bleeds, and 12 rib fractures. Documents also said her spine was separated from her pelvis and her spleen was severed.

Her son was treated for leg injuries at Kosair Children’s Hospital and is receiving treatment for PTSD.

Police said Washington’s behavior after the crash seemed erratic, and she was struggling to stay still and calm down.

Washington was taken to Baptist East Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police said a blood and urine test taken at the hospital indicated she had methamphetamine in her system during the time of the crash.

Washington was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of driving under the influence of a contained substance.

She was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Monday.

