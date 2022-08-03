Contact Troubleshooters
Man on home incarceration charged with stabbing woman

Oscar A. Vasquez, 27, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder and assault after...
Oscar A. Vasquez, 27, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder and assault after allegedly stabbing a woman whom he didn't know while on home incarceration.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who had been freed from jail after an arrest just over two weeks ago has been charged with the unprovoked attack on a woman outside a church after GPS technology put him at the scene of the crime.

Oscar A. Vasquez, 27, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder and assault.

Louisville Metro police were called to the southwest campus of Southeast Christian Church at 8301 St. Andrews Church Road around 1:20 p.m. yesterday to found a woman wounded.

A review of surveillance video showed Vasquez, who was armed with a weapon, approach the woman from behind, grab her and begin stabbing her. The arrest report says the victim, who does not know Vasquez, suffered a punctured lung.

The video showed Vasquez fled to the west after the stabbing. A police K-9 called to the scene found the knife they victim had described. Officers took Vasquez into custody in the 4600 Greenwood Road. Officers said a check of the electronic monitor assigned to him for the home incarceration program showed he was at the scene at the time of the crime.

Vasquez has been placed into home incarceration after a July 16 arrest on a criminal mischief charge. The report says Vasquez was seen on video throwing a wooden pallet through the rear window of a vehicle.

A not guilty plea was entered during his arraignment this morning and bond was set at $1 million cash. A public defender was appointed to represent him and he was ordered not to contact anyone involved in the case or possess any knives.

Vasquez is scheduled to be back in court on August 11.

