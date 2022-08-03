New JCPS elementary school opening delayed after failed building inspection

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students and staff of a new JCPS elementary school will be moving to a temporary location while construction is completed.

According to a release from JCPS, the Wilkerson Elementary School building on Johnsontown Road failed to pass a Louisville Metro government building inspection on Tuesday.

The failed inspection means students and staff will have to be moved to another location as the building earns its Certificate of Occupancy.

The district said it is planning to reopen Watson Lane Elementary for students and staff to attend as a temporary home while construction on the new building is completed.

“This is extremely disappointing,” Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of JCPS said in a release. “The contractor assured us that the building would be completed on time. I apologize to the Wilkerson families for this unacceptable pause in their excitement about moving into a new building.”

Watson Lane Elementary was previously closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and students who attended the elementary school were expected to attend this school year.

The old Wilkerson Elementary School was also closed, with the new 82,532-square foot, $17 million school being built on a tract of land behind the old campus.

The district said it plans to finish construction and pass certification in a matter of weeks, not months.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

