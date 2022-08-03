Contact Troubleshooters
Oldham County leaders are working to bolster mental health resources for residents

Oldham County leaders gather for meeting on Mental Health
Oldham County leaders gather for meeting on Mental Health(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Community leaders in Oldham County are working together to strengthen the county’s mental health. Officials gathered to discuss the topic Wednesday.

Attendees included La Grange Mayor John Black, Judge Executive Dave Voegele and Health Director Matt Rhodes, as well as members of law enforcement and a number of healthcare workers.

Every three years, the Oldham County Health Department conducts a need assessment. This year, mental health is high on the list.

A lengthy discussion Wednesday revolved around creating a centralized directory for resources and some sort of campaign to bring awareness to those resources.

Jean Schupp started the Operation Parent nonprofit 15 years ago to help parents stay up to date with what’s available for their kids.

“I think it’s awesome,” Schupp said. “It’s an ongoing problem that every community faces.”

With school just one week away from starting in Oldham County, school board member Andrea Neikirk was also in attendance.

Neikirk said it’s important students know what available to them and what’s still needed.

Currently, the district has six dedicated mental health specialists, but Neikirk said there can never be enough.

“They are working well,” she said. “They are overworked though.”

The resource directory that could be created would go beyond just mental health.

It could be financial aid, temporary shelter and other medical assistance. That’s just the first step.

“It’s one thing to get the resources compiled in a central location,” Schupp said. “It’s a whole other job to market it.”

The Oldham County Health Department is having a separate meeting September 28 to further address their need assessment.

Mental health will once again be the topic of discussion.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

