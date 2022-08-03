Police: 3 adults, 2 kids dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - Police say a family of five from Florida is dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. The bodies were found during a wellness check.

Orlando Police found the bodies of three adults and two children, all killed in an apparent-murder suicide, as officers were doing a well-being check around 1 p.m. Tuesday in an East Park neighborhood.

Heather Collins and her fiancé, Justin Rossilini, live across from the family involved.

“I think it’s like a worst nightmare, truly,” Collins said. “I don’t even know what happened exactly. This is just absolutely terrible. My heart goes out to the family. I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around any of this.”

Rossilini says the family – a middle-aged couple, their adult son and their two young girls – had just moved into the home a few months ago. He hadn’t seen or heard any activity at the home for several days until police arrived late Tuesday morning.

“When I went to leave, there was an officer who was looking through the car window and asked me if I’d seen them today. I said, ‘No, I haven’t seen them for a few days actually. Last time I saw them was about five days ago when they were checking the mail,’” he said.

Police are not releasing the identities of the deceased until next of kin is notified. They have also not released any information about what led to the apparent murder-suicide.

“I didn’t hear anything. I wish I did because I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation,” Collins said. “Just this sickening sadness... It’s a nightmare. I don’t understand how anybody receives an end like that.”

