Second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp for Southwest Youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp took place on Tuesday in Southwest Louisville.

The week-long camp aims to help kids ages six and up learn entry-level skills for golf.

Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart helped organize the event. She told WAVE News why the event is more than just teaching kids a new sport.

“One of the things that I have noticed today, peers helping peers,” Stewert said. “They are showing them how to grip the club. The older ones helping the younger ones, it’s a teamwork effort today.”

The councilwoman said she will continue organizing events to help youth in Southwest Jefferson County.

