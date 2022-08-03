Second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp for Southwest Youth
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp took place on Tuesday in Southwest Louisville.
The week-long camp aims to help kids ages six and up learn entry-level skills for golf.
Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart helped organize the event. She told WAVE News why the event is more than just teaching kids a new sport.
“One of the things that I have noticed today, peers helping peers,” Stewert said. “They are showing them how to grip the club. The older ones helping the younger ones, it’s a teamwork effort today.”
The councilwoman said she will continue organizing events to help youth in Southwest Jefferson County.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.