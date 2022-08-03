Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Text scams target bank customers and cost consumers millions

Reports of bank fraud up 15%
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Text fraud cost consumers $137 million dollars in the first half of 2022, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Scammers are using text messages to pose as representatives from financial institutions, leading banks to issue warnings to their customers.

Suzanne Garber said her nightmare started with a text message she thought was from her bank. The text asked about a purchase she had not made. She answered it.

Shortly after, Garber received a phone call. The caller ID on her phone identified the caller as Wells Fargo.

The caller told Garber that to reverse the unauthorized purchase, she had to set up an account with a new bank and use the payment app Zelle to transfer $1,000 to this new account.

Garber said once she sent the money, she lost it all.

Darius Kingsley, Chase Head of Consumer Business Practices, said if you ever get a suspicious text from someone saying they’re from your bank, don’t respond.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a phone call, text message or an email, Kingsley said scammers are finding creative and sometimes aggressive tactics to trick you.

“If you do get that kind of call, again, just hang up on it,” Kingsley advised. “If you get that email. Delete the email. Don’t click on any links on it.”

The FTC’s latest data shows in 2021 there were 33,000 reports of bank fraud tied to debit cards and electronic transfers. In the first quarter of 2022 there’s been a 15% increase from the end of last year.

As for Garber, she filed a complaint with her state, sent a letter to her bank, filed a police report and notified the BBB, but she never recovered her money.

We reached out to Wells Fargo for comment. They said they were using website warnings and social media posts to help customers like Garber avoid scams such as these. They also said to only send money via Zelle “to known and trusted recipients”.

The U.S. Government Services and Information website lists recent and common scams and frauds. It also allows you to report scams or scam attempts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the...
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville

Latest News

The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
6-year-old recovering in ICU after being run over by bulldozer
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski killed Wednesday in crash, her office says
The Environmental Protection Agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the...
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk