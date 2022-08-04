2 people shot in Algonquin neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, calls came in to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 13th Street.

Officers arrived and found an adult man and woman who had been shot at the location. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

