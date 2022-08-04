Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 people shot in Algonquin neighborhood; police investigating

Calls came in to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 13th Street.
Calls came in to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 13th Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, calls came in to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 13th Street.

Officers arrived and found an adult man and woman who had been shot at the location. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in...
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted

Latest News

After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are...
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting
After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are...
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned spent much of the day at the central hub of donations in Knott...
Eastern Kentucky victims work to rebuild after historic flooding
Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Florence Avenue near the Circle K on...
LMPD: 2 men seriously injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting