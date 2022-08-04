ALERT DAY: Heavy rain develops overnight, continues at times Friday

ALERT DAY

Overnight and Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Flood watch until Friday 8 p.m. ET

1-3″ of rainfall with isolated higher totals through Friday afternoon

Afternoon storms this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve declared a WAVE Weather Alert Day overnight and Friday as heavy rain develops after midnight tonight. This will create some isolated flash flooding concerns in Kentucky and potentially disrupt the Friday morning commute.

Pockets of heavy rain continue on Friday from the morning through the afternoon. It won’t be raining nonstop, as this will be more of an off and on rain.

It’ll die down during the evening hours. 1-3″ of rain is possible with isolated higher totals.

Friday night will see a few lingering showers and storms. Patchy fog will be possible for some spots as well. Saturday is a very warm day with rounds of afternoon scattered storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

The afternoon storm chance will continue on Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.

Storm chances skyrocket early next week as another cold front approaches, bringing more widespread, potentially heavy rainfall.

