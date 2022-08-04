Crews battle apartment fire in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed multiple apartment units were damaged in a fire happening Wednesday evening in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

According to Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Preston Street.

Delaney said the fire originated from the second floor of the apartment building. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

There were a total of 30 firefighters called to the scene, Delaney confirmed.

Louisville Fire said no residents or firefighters were injured in the incident. One apartment sustained fire damage, while several other units were damaged by smoke or water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

