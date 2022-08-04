Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crews battle apartment fire in Shelby Park neighborhood

According to Louisville Fire Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in...
According to Louisville Fire Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Preston Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed multiple apartment units were damaged in a fire happening Wednesday evening in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

According to Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Preston Street.

Delaney said the fire originated from the second floor of the apartment building. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

There were a total of 30 firefighters called to the scene, Delaney confirmed.

Louisville Fire said no residents or firefighters were injured in the incident. One apartment sustained fire damage, while several other units were damaged by smoke or water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in...
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted

Latest News

A former LMPD homicide detective accused of threatening to kill his co-workers is planning to...
Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired
Chris Palombi said the department fails its officers when it comes to their mental health, and...
Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired
The teacher shortage has been a problem plaguing districts in states all across the country.
JCPS still filling hundreds of vacancies one week from start of school year
Students and staff of Wilkerson Elementary School will be moving to a temporary location while...
New JCPS elementary school opening delayed after failed building inspection