Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain tonight and early Friday

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Flood watch until Friday 8 p.m. ET
  • 1-3″ of rainfall with isolated higher totals through Friday afternoon
  • Afternoon storms this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms will continue to light up the radar overnight as heavy rain plagues our area. A Flood Watch is in effect tonight through Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Turn around, don’t drown!

Heavy rain continues at times, during the first half of Friday especially. Flash flooding is a real concern with this setup at 1-3″ of rain with isolated higher totals are likely before rain ends Friday evening. Highs will be in the 80s on Friday.

Friday night will see a few lingering showers and storms. Patchy fog will be possible for some spots as well.

Saturday is a very warm day with rounds of afternoon scattered storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

The afternoon storm chance will continue on Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.

Storm chances skyrocket early next week as another cold front approaches, bringing more widespread, potentially heavy rainfall.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Wilkerson Elementary School rendering
New JCPS elementary school opening delayed after failed building inspection
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
Dominic Tilford, 35, is charged with domestic violence assault, intimidating a participant in...
Louisville man arrested on domestic violence charges after alleged physical assault to ex-girlfriend

Latest News

StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 8/4
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned spent much of the day at the central hub of donations in Knott...
Eastern Kentucky victims work to rebuild after historic flooding
Gov. Beshear flyover tour of Eastern Ky. flooding
WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with Eastern Ky. community on flood damage
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident dealing with the damage in...
WAVE 6 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky