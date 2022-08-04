FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain tonight and early Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Flood watch until Friday 8 p.m. ET

1-3″ of rainfall with isolated higher totals through Friday afternoon

Afternoon storms this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms will continue to light up the radar overnight as heavy rain plagues our area. A Flood Watch is in effect tonight through Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Turn around, don’t drown!

Heavy rain continues at times, during the first half of Friday especially. Flash flooding is a real concern with this setup at 1-3″ of rain with isolated higher totals are likely before rain ends Friday evening. Highs will be in the 80s on Friday.

Friday night will see a few lingering showers and storms. Patchy fog will be possible for some spots as well.

Saturday is a very warm day with rounds of afternoon scattered storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

The afternoon storm chance will continue on Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.

Storm chances skyrocket early next week as another cold front approaches, bringing more widespread, potentially heavy rainfall.

