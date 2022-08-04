Contact Troubleshooters
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis pledges $350,000 to Eastern Ky. flood relief

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat and NBA basketball player Anthony Davis made a huge donation to Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.

Head coach John Calipari tweeted the news earlier this week.

Davis donated $350,000 to flood relief efforts. Calipari said with that donation, more than $3 million was raised for flood victims.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Basketball hosted a flood relief telethon.

