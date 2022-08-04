Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Pockets of heavy rain develop this afternoon and tonight

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAVY DOWNPOURS: The showers and/or thunderstorms will be off and on, but heavy at times
  • THIS WEEKEND: Mainly hot and humid days with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible
  • NEXT WEEK: Rounds of heavy rain early next week before a nice break moves into the area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect showers and thunderstorms to start to increase this afternoon, some of which may be gusty and contain localized heavy rainfall. Highs should reach the upper 80s before backing down with the rainfall.

The radar will be active at times tonight, especially during the overnight. The concern during this time will be heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding. We’ll watch this setup carefully.

Friday morning looks stormy with perhaps coverage easing into the afternoon with mainly overcast skies. Once again, heavy rainfall will be the main concern.

Friday night will see a few lingering showers and storms. Patchy fog will be possible for some spots as well.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Thursday, August 4, 2022

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Wilkerson Elementary School rendering
New JCPS elementary school opening delayed after failed building inspection
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
Dominic Tilford, 35, is charged with domestic violence assault, intimidating a participant in...
Louisville man arrested on domestic violence charges after alleged physical assault to ex-girlfriend

Latest News

StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 8/4
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Thursday, August 4, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned spent much of the day at the central hub of donations in Knott...
Eastern Kentucky victims work to rebuild after historic flooding
Gov. Beshear flyover tour of Eastern Ky. flooding
WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with Eastern Ky. community on flood damage