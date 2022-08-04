FORECAST: Pockets of heavy rain develop this afternoon and tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAVY DOWNPOURS: The showers and/or thunderstorms will be off and on, but heavy at times

THIS WEEKEND: Mainly hot and humid days with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible

NEXT WEEK: Rounds of heavy rain early next week before a nice break moves into the area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect showers and thunderstorms to start to increase this afternoon, some of which may be gusty and contain localized heavy rainfall. Highs should reach the upper 80s before backing down with the rainfall.

The radar will be active at times tonight, especially during the overnight. The concern during this time will be heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding. We’ll watch this setup carefully.

Friday morning looks stormy with perhaps coverage easing into the afternoon with mainly overcast skies. Once again, heavy rainfall will be the main concern.

Friday night will see a few lingering showers and storms. Patchy fog will be possible for some spots as well.

