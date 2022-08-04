FORECAST: Unsettled and active weather into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing shower and storm chances this afternoon

Multiple waves of heavy rain possible through Friday

Hot and humid weekend with scattered showers and storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The majority of our Thursday will stay mostly dry, with only a few stray showers through the morning hours. By midday and into the afternoon, showers and storms look to develop. A few of these could be on the gusty side with heavy rain and lightning.

Showers and storms will fade gradually through Thursday evening, leading to a window of dry time. This won’t last long as another wave of showers and storms will move into the area into the early morning hours of Friday. Rain will be heavy at times.

Friday will be another wet day, with showers and storms likely ongoing through the morning. Another break is possible by midday before things pick back up for the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday night will see a few lingering showers and storms. Patchy fog will be possible for some spots as well.

Looking ahead towards the start of next week, more active weather will be on the way as a front slides through the area. This will mean a wet Monday night and Tuesday morning, with scattered showers possibly lingering into Wednesday. This means temperatures will be struggling most of the week to make it out of the mid 80s.

