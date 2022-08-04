Contact Troubleshooters
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff indicted for rape, sodomy charges

Former Bullitt Co Sheriff Deputy Brent Hall(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Bullitt County deputy sheriff who has been under investigation since Dec. 2020 has been indicted for charges of rape and sodomy.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Thursday afternoon former BCSO deputy sheriff Brent Hall, from Mt. Washington, had been charged by the AG’s Special Prosecutions Unit.

Hall was indicted on one count of rape and one count of sodomy by a Bullitt County Grand Jury, according to a release.

Investigation records revealed Hall had responded to a 911 call to a woman’s home on Dec. 26, 2020. According to documents, the woman was intoxicated and had been taken to the hospital.

Hall is said to have taken the woman back to her home 13 hours later and had sex with her. Documents state Hall hid the incident from investigators for over two months.

Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar informed Hall he would be fired on June 8, 2021, stating he had lied to BCSO and Kentucky State Police investigators on what happened during that 911 call.

Hall is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

