Former LMPD officer charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case

Mural in memory of Breonna Taylor to be dedicated at basketball court
Breonna Taylor(tcw-wave)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lead investigator in the Breonna Taylor case has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

Joshua Jaynes
Joshua Jaynes(WAVE 3 News)

His attorney confirmed Joshua Jaynes was arrested early Thursday morning. The charges are for alleged Civil Rights violations, which is a federal crime.

Jaynes was accused of being untruthful about verifying information on the warrant affidavit used to search Taylor’s home. He was fired from LMPD in January 2021 but had never been criminally charged until now. Jaynes had appealed the decision but lost that argument before the department’s merit board.

This story will be updated.

