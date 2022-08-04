Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS teachers prepare for first day of school at Gutermuth Elementary

This week, teachers throughout the district have been hard at work setting up their classrooms; including at Gutermuth Elementary.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS students return to the classroom in less than a week.

This week, teachers throughout the district have been hard at work setting up their classrooms; including at Gutermuth Elementary.

Second-grade teacher Sarah Blatz said she been teaching for 13 years. She said she’s looking forward to having her classroom full of kids.

”Even if you teach the same grade year after year, it’s a brand new group of kids, and I’m always finding something new over the summer,” Blatz said. “New books, coming up with new ideas.”

Currently, masks are required inside all JCPS schools, including Gutermuth Elementary.

During last school year, because of COVID-19, schools had a year mixed with NTI and in-person learning.

Jefferson County is currently in the red, or “high,” for community spread and hospitalizations for COVID-19. This means JCPS teachers are required to make sure there are masks are on every face.

”I have a basket over there for masks, for students who might not come in with them,” Blatz said. “We provide them for students.”

”We have the gowns, the face shields, the gloves,” Guturmuth Elementary principal Heather Scott said. “This is kind of what we kind of start teachers off at the beginning of the year.”

JCPS follows the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Public Health for guidance. Universal masking indoors and on school buses is required if the county’s community level is high.

Schools are not required to implement masking in school settings if community levels remained in the low or medium categories.

In case the mask mandate doesn’t drop, Blatz said she expects her students to cooperate and adjust to COVID protocols like in the past.

”We didn’t have any students last year who fought me with a mask, or who, you know, complained about it,” Blatz said. “Sometimes you have to remember to tuck your nose in.”

The first day of school for JCPS students is August 10.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Wilkerson Elementary School rendering
New JCPS elementary school opening delayed after failed building inspection
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
Dominic Tilford, 35, is charged with domestic violence assault, intimidating a participant in...
Louisville man arrested on domestic violence charges after alleged physical assault to ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with a storm survivor who had their SUV washed away in...
WAVE 5:30 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22
This week, teachers throughout the district have been hard at work setting up their classrooms;...
JCPS teachers prepare for first day of school at Gutermuth Elementary
One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole...
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
Former Bullitt Co Sheriff Deputy Brent Hall
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff indicted for rape, sodomy charges