Jeffersonville funeral director’s license suspended after decomposed bodies found

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has suspended a Jeffersonville funeral director’s license after 31 decomposed bodies were found at a funeral home.

According to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility last week. On Thursday, the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service approved those suspensions.

“Our office puts a high priority on protecting Hoosiers from harmful business practices and professional malpractice,” Attorney General Rokita said. “In this case, our Licensing Enforcement team acted swiftly to take the appropriate actions.”

These licenses are suspended indefinitely.

On July 1, Jeffersonville police discovered 31 unrefrigerated bodies throughout the funeral home in different stages of decomposition. Some of the bodies had been there for long periods of time, with at least one of the bodies having been there since March.

When Attorney General Rokita learned of the conditions at the funeral home, Rokita’s team filed for emergency license suspensions with the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service.

“Grieving families must be able to trust that their loved ones’ remains will be respectfully and properly handled,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Further, the unsanitary conditions at this funeral home posed a clear and immediate threat to public health and safety. We are committed to making sure that anyone entrusted with a professional license issued by the state is meeting the required standards.”

An investigation into this matter remains ongoing, and anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to please contact the Attorney General’s Licensing Enforcement Section by calling 1-800-382-5516.

