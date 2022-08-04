Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: 2 men seriously injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting

Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Florence Avenue near the Circle K on reports of a shooting.
Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Florence Avenue near the Circle K on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were hospitalized on Wednesday night following a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Florence Avenue near the Circle K on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location. The man was taken to University Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

A second adult man who had also been shot was found a short time later a couple blocks away at the intersection of South 3rd Street and Whitney Avenue.

That man was also taken to University Hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Police said there are no arrests. Due to the extent of the men’s injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

