Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection...
Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Ormsby Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Old Louisville on Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Ormsby Avenue, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.

Police found an adult man inside a car who had been shot multiple times at the location. Wampler confirmed the man had died at the scene.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating and will be gathering details at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Wilkerson Elementary School rendering
New JCPS elementary school opening delayed after failed building inspection
LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect

Latest News

Around 7 p.m., officers received a call to Norton Hospital on East Chestnut Street for a woman...
Police investigating after woman dropped off at hospital after being shot
This week, teachers throughout the district have been hard at work setting up their classrooms;...
JCPS teachers prepare for first day of school at Gutermuth Elementary
This week, teachers throughout the district have been hard at work setting up their classrooms;...
JCPS teachers prepare for first day of school at Gutermuth Elementary
One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole...
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons