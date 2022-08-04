LMPD: Man found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Old Louisville on Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Ormsby Avenue, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.

Police found an adult man inside a car who had been shot multiple times at the location. Wampler confirmed the man had died at the scene.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating and will be gathering details at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

