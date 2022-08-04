Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Zoo informs of possible cyberattack leaking customer data

Louisville Zoo offers free teacher Tuesdays in July
Louisville Zoo offers free teacher Tuesdays in July(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors of the Louisville Zoo were informed through email on Wednesday afternoon that supporters’ names, addresses and emails may have been acquired through a ransomware attack.

The Louisville Zoo said it uses a third-party company, WordFly, to send emails to zoo supporters on various programs and events.

WordFly told the zoo that the company was the victim of a ransomware attack, and that an unauthorized party may have gained access to supporters’ names, physical addresses, email addresses, membership numbers and membership levels.

The company told the zoo that the unauthorized party has deleted the acquired data.

The Louisville Zoo said the company is only used for email communication and that personal information, such as credit or debit card numbers, are not stored with WordFly.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to inform you of this incident and remind to you to remain vigilant to the risks of phishing,” the email reads. “Be cautious of emails, text messages, or phone calls that request that you provide personal information or contain links or attachments, even when originating from trusted individuals or companies. In particular, remain vigilant of any communication referencing your relationship with the Zoo.”

The zoo said it will never ask for payment, financial or sensitive information through email, text message or over the phone. All online donations and payments are directed to a secure website.

For more information on the WordFly incident, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in...
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted

Latest News

According to Louisville Fire Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in...
Crews battle apartment fire in Shelby Park neighborhood
A former LMPD homicide detective accused of threatening to kill his co-workers is planning to...
Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired
Chris Palombi said the department fails its officers when it comes to their mental health, and...
Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired
The teacher shortage has been a problem plaguing districts in states all across the country.
JCPS still filling hundreds of vacancies one week from start of school year