Man charged in 2021 Portland neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in a 2021 homicide in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood is set to appear before a judge this morning.

Bruce William Morris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested August 3 on a warrant charging him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Morris is charged with a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on August 18, 2021 at Boone’s Gas Station located at 521 N. 22nd St. The victim, Donta Hutchings, 37, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died before he could receive medical treatment.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video which led to the identification of Morris as the person responsible.

Morris was convicted of a felony in a 2009 Jefferson County case and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

