Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged in 2021 Portland neighborhood homicide

Bruce William Morris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested August 3, 2022 on a warrant charging him...
Bruce William Morris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested August 3, 2022 on a warrant charging him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in a 2021 homicide in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood is set to appear before a judge this morning.

Bruce William Morris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested August 3 on a warrant charging him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Morris is charged with a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on August 18, 2021 at Boone’s Gas Station located at 521 N. 22nd St. The victim, Donta Hutchings, 37, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died before he could receive medical treatment.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video which led to the identification of Morris as the person responsible.

Morris was convicted of a felony in a 2009 Jefferson County case and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Wilkerson Elementary School rendering
New JCPS elementary school opening delayed after failed building inspection
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
Dominic Tilford, 35, is charged with domestic violence assault, intimidating a participant in...
Louisville man arrested on domestic violence charges after alleged physical assault to ex-girlfriend
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say

Latest News

Breonna Taylor
Former LMPD officer charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
We'll see only a few stray showers through the morning hours of Thursday.
FORECAST: Unsettled and active weather into the weekend
Americans are piling up credit card debt as they struggle to keep up with the high cost of...
Your Money: Job switching benefits, Samsung self-repairs, Technology to get service, Pumpkin spice!
After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are...
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting