Man identified after being found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection...
Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Ormsby Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was found shot and killed inside a car in Old Louisville Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Ormsby Avenue, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.

Police found an adult man inside a car who had been shot multiple times at the location. Wampler confirmed the man had died at the scene.

The coroner identified the man as 51-year-old Shawn Mosley of Louisville.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating and will be gathering details at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

