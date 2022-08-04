Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say

Two parents in Ohio are facing child abuse charges after police say they tied up their child and left him bound for nearly 10 hours. (Source: WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie, Alexis Means and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Two parents in Ohio are facing child abuse charges after police say they tied up their child and left him bound for nearly 10 hours.

Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of endangering children – administering corporal punishment.

According to the affidavit, law enforcement officials responded to the Baymont Hotel in Northwood on July 22 for a check safety call.

Officials found a 12-year-old boy hog-tied in one of the hotel rooms where the family had been living. The affidavit said the boy “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoestrings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles” on the hotel room floor beside the bed.

Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of endangering children – administering corporal punishment.(Wood County Corrections)

Police said the boy was bound for approximately 9.5 hours, from about 3 a.m. until the time police arrived at 12:30 p.m.

The documents said the stepfather was in the room with the child when police arrived and told officers the boy was tied up because he “gets into things.” When the mother returned to their hotel room, she told police she knew the boy was tied up.

Officers said both parents told them they “normally” tie the boy up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to the affidavit.

Court documents said there were other children in the hotel room; a 6-year-old and a 14-year-old. Those children were not tied up.

A hotel employee said the stepfather worked at the hotel the family was living at.

Jason Sosnowicz’s bond was set at $75,000 and Tabetha Sosnowicz’s bond was set at $25,000. Both were ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Both are being held in the Wood County Jail and are due back in court on Thursday.

Wood County Children Services is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Wilkerson Elementary School rendering
New JCPS elementary school opening delayed after failed building inspection
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
Dominic Tilford, 35, is charged with domestic violence assault, intimidating a participant in...
Louisville man arrested on domestic violence charges after alleged physical assault to ex-girlfriend

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy