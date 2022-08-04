Police investigating after woman dropped off at hospital after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated at the hospital after she shows up with birdshot wounds, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Around 7 p.m., officers received a call to Norton Hospital on East Chestnut Street for a woman who had been dropped off with shooting injuries, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

The woman told officials she was struck while she was in the 1300 block of West Hill Street. Police said the injuries appear to be from birdshot.

Officials with Norton said the woman was stabilized before she was moved to University Hospital for further treatment.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.