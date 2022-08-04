StormTALK! Weather Blog 8/4

Contact Troubleshooters
By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
12:19 PM UPDATE

Scattered thunderstorms are developing and these will increase in coverage into the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and even a few strong cells can’t be ruled out.

The tropical flow of moisture is feeding right into WAVE Country over the next 36 hours. We need to watch for any “training” of thunderstorm cells that can lead to higher totals than other areas.

High levels of moisture will enter from the west this afternoon and tonight
High levels of moisture will enter from the west this afternoon and tonight(wavenews)

