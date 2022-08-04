Contact Troubleshooters
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons

LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.
LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday.

One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes.

A neighbor said it happened in the parking lot behind her house.

“We moved here because we felt it was safe,” said Kathleen, who provided only her first name.

Having just moved to the home in June, she hasn’t experienced many safety concerns. But after Tuesday, it’s not just her own safety she’s worried about.

She has four grandchildren who live down the street who visited her that night.

“They drove up on a golf cart,” she said, “and we didn’t realize that thirty minutes before, this incident occurred just a hundred feet away.”

Kathleen said there are a number of cameras on homes in the area. She put one up this week as well.

She said crime is inevitable, but it does make people think about what they’re doing to stay safe.

“I understand crime is bad everywhere,” Kathleen said. “We just want to make sure we’re prepared.”

Kathleen said at the end of the day, she still feels comfortable walking around her home, but is a little more aware of her surroundings.

Police are still searching for the teens responsible for the assault.

Anyone with information can call (502) 379-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip on their online tip form.

