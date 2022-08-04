Truck crashes into apartment in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30a.m. on a pick-up truck versus an apartment building.
Investigation reveals that a the truck for some unknown reason hit the apartment building.
LMPD says that eye-witnesses saw the driver leave the scene on foot.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
