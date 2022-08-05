13th annual Kentuckiana EGGFest will benefit proceeds to charity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Kentuckiana EGGFest returned for its thirteenth year and all proceeds from the event will be donated to two food-related charities.

The annual event consists of a cooking competition using a ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker called, “The Big Green Egg,” sold at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. More than 40 chefs have signed up to participate, the release said.

EggFest will be held Aug. 5 and 6 at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint at 4858 Brownsboro Road, the release said.

Friday’s events will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include a People’s Choice and Chopped competition among local chefs.

Saturday’s events will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a best beef or pork contest, food sampling, cooking competitions and more.

Proceeds from the event will be split among two food-related charities, A Recipe to End Hunger and Kentucky Harvest.

Last year, nearly $35,000 was raised and more than $200,000 has been raised since EGGFest was created.

